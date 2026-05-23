Ukrainian drones hit eight buses for workers at Zaporozhye NPP

At least ten Ukrainian drones attacked the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye NPP (ZAPP), the plant's press service reported.

“The attack damaged eight buses used to transport Zaporozhye NPP personnel. Fortunately, no one was injured“, a post on Telegram said.

The press service added that the situation remains extremely tense and the intensity of the attacks is not decreasing. Both the nuclear power plant's security personnel and all residents of Energodar are under constant psychological pressure.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six one-gigawatt power units.

In October 2022, it was taken over by Russian specialists. The power units stopped generating electricity in September 2022 and have been in cold shutdown mode since April 2024.