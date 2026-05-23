Zelensky: Russia is preparing a strike with Oreshnik against Kiev

Ukrainian intelligence has information, including from American and European partners, that the Russians are preparing a strike with the Oreshnik missile, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We are checking this information“, he noted, adding that there are currently indications of preparations for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, in particular on Kiev.

According to Zelensky, the enemy will use various weapons, including Oreshnik ballistic missiles.

“The mentioned medium-range weapons could be used in such a strike“, he added. the head of state emphasized.

He called on Ukrainians to consciously respond to air raid sirens starting tonight:

„Russian madness is truly boundless, so please protect your lives – use cover.“

In this regard, the head of state noted that the military is preparing to repel a Russian air attack.

„We are preparing our air defense as best we can, and we will respond fairly to any Russian attack. We have given permission for the parade, but Russia does not have permission for madness. This war must end – we need peace, not some missiles to satisfy one person's sick ambitions“, the president said.

He drew the attention of the United States and Europe to the fact that the use of the Oreshnik missile and the prolongation of the war are a global example for other potential aggressors.

“If Russia is allowed to destroy lives on such a scale, then no agreement will deter other similar hate-based regimes from aggression and attacks“, Zelensky stressed.

He expressed hope that the world's reaction would be preventive, not post-facto. In particular, he said, pressure should be exerted on Moscow to prevent an escalation of the war.