Trump on ousted CBS host Stephen Colbert: A complete idiot, this is the beginning of the end for others like him

US President Donald Trump reacted positively to the cancellation of the “Late Show“ on CBS, whose host Stephen Colbert was one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump on American evening television shows.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. It's amazing he lasted this long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead man. You could have picked anyone off the street and they would have been better than this complete idiot. Thank God he's finally gone!“, the president wrote on TruthSocial.

Trump added that Colbert's departure was “the beginning of the end“ for other such hosts.

On March 25, The Hollywood Reporter reported that after leaving television, Colbert would become one of the writers for the new installment of the world-famous series based on J. R. R. Tolkien's “Lord of the Rings“, titled “The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past“.

Colbert is considered a leading figure in late-night television in the United States and is known for his consistent criticism of Trump and his support for the Democratic Party. Although CBS cited financial considerations as the reason for the cancellation of “The Late Show“, Democratic politicians suspect political subtext.

Senator Elizabeth Warren noted in X that the news of the show's cancellation came three days after Colbert criticized Paramount for its deal with Trump. “America deserves to know if the show was canceled for political reasons,“ she wrote.