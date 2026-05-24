Man opens fire near White House, Secret Service kills him. President Trump unharmed

A man opened fire near the White House. US Secret Service officers returned fire, wounding the attacker, who later died in hospital. A bystander was also injured.

US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the incident and is safe.

According to Fox News, the man, armed with a gun, fired at least three shots. The US Secret Service returned fire on the attacker, who was neutralized and hospitalized in critical condition, while the injured bystander is in serious condition, CBS reported.

The Wall Street Journal later reported his death, citing the Secret Service.

According to sources at NBC News, the suspect is Nesir Best, who had mental health problems. The shooter failed to penetrate the White House's security perimeter, but only approached its perimeter, Fox reported.

According to Reuters, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers at a checkpoint near the White House.

The Washington Police Department has asked residents to stay away from the streets where the shooting occurred.

DC News Now journalist Chris Flanagan reported hearing about 30 shots near the North Lawn of the White House.

Secret Service agents moved members of the media present on the White House grounds from the North Lawn to the press briefing room.

A portion of the White House grounds was cordoned off and a lockdown was imposed, which was later lifted.

The US President was at his residence during the shooting, PBS reported.

According to PBS and Fox News, the American leader was not injured. The Secret Service specified that none of its agents or protected persons were injured.