Construction site collapses in Los Angeles, Philippines, dozens of workers trapped

About 40 people were trapped under the rubble of a collapsed ten-story building under construction in the city of Los Angeles in the Philippines, GMA News reported.

Local authorities reported a search and rescue operation.

About 10 people managed to escape from the scene of the incident.

According to Jay Pelayo, head of the city administration's press service, “there could be about 30-40 construction workers“ under the rubble. “The impact affected a neighboring building.

A tourist, a 51-year-old Malaysian citizen, was trapped under the rubble and was rescued“, he added.