Arab and Muslim leaders urge Trump to accept Iran deal and end regional war

All Arab and Muslim leaders who participated in a video conference with US President Donald Trump urged him to accept the Iran deal and end hostilities in the region, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported, citing his sources.

Earlier, the US president announced that he had spoken with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and discussed a draft memorandum of understanding for a peace agreement with Iran. “A regional source said that all Arab and Muslim leaders who participated in the conversation with Trump on Saturday urged him to accept the deal to end the war and de-escalate the situation in the region“, he wrote in X.

“The message from everyone was: please stop the war for the good of the entire region“, Ravid added.

Negotiators plan to finalize the unilateral framework agreement between the United States and Iran and publish it on Sunday, the Axios correspondent reported.

“According to a regional source, the negotiations are going well and the mediators hope to finalize the unilateral framework agreement on Sunday. Then, according to the regional source, the mediators want to start negotiations on a detailed agreement in a few days“, he wrote in X.

US President Donald Trump said that the draft of a future agreement with Iran is largely agreed.

“The agreement is largely finalized and subject to final approval by the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran and various other listed countries“, he wrote in Truth Social.

He said that he had held a phone call with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and discussed with them a draft memorandum of understanding as part of a peace agreement with Iran.

He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said that as part of the agreement with Iran, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would resumed, with further details to be announced later.

“The final aspects and details of the agreement are currently being discussed and will be announced soon. In addition to many other elements of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,“ he wrote on Truth Social.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Iran with his US counterpart Donald Trump, BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The leaders reportedly touched on the subject of the Strait of Hormuz. The channel did not provide further details.

BFMTV also reported that Macron held consultations with King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Earlier, in an interview with Axios, Trump said that the chances of reaching a deal with Iran or resuming hostilities were 50/50. He added that he intended to hold a meeting with his negotiating team on Saturday and make a decision on Sunday on the possible resumption of hostilities with Iran. In an interview with CBS, the American leader indicated that a draft agreement between Washington and Tehran is already ready, but did not reveal whether he has approved it.

The potential draft agreement between the United States and Iran, previously discussed by US President Donald Trump, has not yet resolved the key issue of how Tehran could give up its stocks of highly enriched uranium, The New York Times reported, citing American officials.

According to the newspaper, one of the key elements of the agreement under discussion is Iran's alleged willingness to give up its stocks of highly enriched uranium.

However, as the publication emphasizes, the draft agreement “has failed to resolve the issue“ how exactly this should happen.

According to The New York Times, the details are expected to be discussed at the next round of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

Azerbaijan's consul in Tabriz, Ramil Imranov, died in a traffic accident in Iran, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

“We are deeply shocked by the news that our esteemed colleague diplomat Ramil Imranov, who was consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tabriz, died in a traffic accident while driving a car on duty on the Julfa-Tabriz highway near the village of Marand“, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased.