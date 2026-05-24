US to delay delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Japan due to weapons shortage

The US will delay the delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Japan due to a weapons shortage caused by the war with Iran, the British newspaper Financial Times reported, citing sources.

In April, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the plan to deliver 400 Tomahawk missiles with a range of 1,600 km between fiscal years 2025 and 2027 remains in place. However, according to the publication, the deadline may be postponed by two years.

As Bloomberg reported in April, the US informed Japan that it would not be able to deliver 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles until March 2028 due to depletion of their stockpiles during the confrontation with Iran.

According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the US used up over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles in the first five weeks of the war against Iran.

In total, the United States had 3,100 of these missiles in its arsenal before the start of hostilities.