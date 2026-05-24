US forces to remain in place until final agreement with Tehran

US forces involved in the operation against Iran will remain in place until a full agreement is reached, Axios reported, citing a draft agreement between the US and Iran.

“US forces mobilized in recent months will remain in the region for 60 days and will only withdraw if a final agreement is reached“, the publication writes.

The draft memorandum between the US and Iran calls for Iran to begin mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz to restore shipping, and in return, the US will lift the naval blockade of its ports.

According to the statement, Iran will stop charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the US will commit to issuing several licenses that will temporarily suspend sanctions against Iran and allow Tehran to freely trade oil.

The US will maintain a military presence around Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

The draft bilateral peace memorandum between the US and Iran provides for an extension of the ceasefire by 60 days and the continuation of negotiations for a comprehensive agreement.

The memorandum states that during the ceasefire, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume and Iran will be able to freely trade oil.

Pakistan expects to host a new round of talks between the US and Iran soon, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said.

“Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with the utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon“, he wrote in X.

The Pakistani prime minister congratulated US President Donald Trump for his "efforts to achieve peace" and for his "productive phone call" with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan. He said the talks allowed them to exchange views on the current regional situation and further steps towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Trump had earlier said that the draft of a future agreement with Iran had been largely agreed upon. He noted that he had held a phone call with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and discussed with them a draft memorandum of understanding as part of a peace agreement with Iran.