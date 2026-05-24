Three carriages derailed in Pakistan train explosion

Three carriages of a passenger train derailed and two overturned as a result of an explosion on the tracks in the southwestern city of Quetta, Pakistan. This was reported by the Associated Press of Pakistan, citing the country's Ministry of Railways.

According to the ministry, the train's locomotive was also damaged. A special train and rescue vehicles have been sent to the scene of the incident to assist in the evacuation of the injured.

As previously reported, at least 16 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the incident.