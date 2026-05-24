Key administrative buildings in Kiev damaged

The buildings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service of Ukraine were damaged by explosions last night.

“The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine suffered minor damage as a result of nearby explosions“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its Telegram channel.

The agency reported the damage to the Main Directorate of the Tax Service on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the “Meta“ corporation, designated as extremist in Russia). The facade is damaged, and the windows in most buildings are broken.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fires and damage were registered in 40 places in eight districts of the Ukrainian capital.