Kallas: Russian Oreshnik missile strikes are a tactic of intimidation

EU High Representative Kaia Kallas has condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. According to European Pravda, the official made the announcement on the X network.

Kallas stressed that Russia has "reached a dead end" on the battlefield, which is why it is terrorizing Ukrainian civilians with its targeted attacks.

The EU High Representative called the Russian strikes "heinous terrorist acts" aimed at killing as many civilians as possible. The official also stressed that the use of the Oreshnik missile shows that Russia has chosen a tactic of nuclear intimidation.

“Reports of Moscow's use of Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles - systems designed to deliver nuclear warheads - are a political tactic of intimidation and a reckless risk of nuclear escalation,“ the diplomat wrote.

Kallas announced that EU foreign ministers would discuss increasing pressure on Russia next week.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24, stressing that such strikes do not change the fact that Moscow has lost the war.

Albania has reportedly summoned the Russian ambassador to Tirana after a Russian strike damaged the residence of the Albanian ambassador in Kiev.

The Russian attack also caused minor damage to the building of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. ministry.