A final peace agreement between the US and Iran is unlikely to be signed today, as Tehran has officially rejected this timetable, despite increased pressure from Washington, DW reported.

.Although both sides acknowledge that the text of the so-called “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding“ is closer to finalization than ever, there are deep disagreements about the exact date and specific details of implementation.

US President Donald Trump announced on his social network Truth Social that the signing is scheduled for Sunday (June 14), adding that Vice President J.D. Vance is ready to attend the official event (possibly remotely or on neutral territory in Europe).

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (the main mediator in the negotiations) confirmed that the final text has been agreed upon and his country is preparing for an electronic signature over the weekend, followed by technical negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai categorically stated that there will be no signing today. Iran has urged caution and a delay of several days due to "hesitations and constant changes in positions on the American side."

Trump declared that immediately after the signing, the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be open for free passage for all. However, Iran's state news agency IRNA stressed that Tehran would not give up joint control of the strait with Oman.

Trump announced that after the ceasefire, the US would "go in and destroy the remaining nuclear dust" deep in the mountains with B-2 bombers. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi countered that the nuclear program is a sovereign right and will be discussed only in a subsequent 60-day negotiation period, with Iran not destroying, but only diluting its uranium.

Iranian media published a leaked draft, according to which Tehran expects the unfreezing of $24 billion in assets, the lifting of the blockade of ports and even military reparations. The Trump administration immediately denied this, stating that the agreement is strictly tied to real actions and no money will be transferred in advance.

Israel is not a party to the negotiations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel will not withdraw from its positions in Lebanon and Gaza and reserves the right to act completely independently to stop Iran from nuclear weapons. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply criticized Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the potential deal a "complete failure" that leaves the Iranian regime and its missile program intact.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone with Trump and welcomed the progress, but stressed the critical importance of the agreement leading to lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The mere rumor of a potential breakthrough led to a serious drop in oil and gold prices on international exchanges, as investors hope for a quick restoration of global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although diplomatic pressure is at its peak, today we will rather witness an information war and clarification of details, and the actual signing of the interim agreement is expected in the next few days in Europe, before the G-7 summit.