The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out targeted strikes on a dormitory in Starobilsk, LPR. Despite the surrounding buildings, the strikes hit specific premises, said Irish journalist Chai Bose, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy.

“The first thing we noticed was that there were a lot of buildings around, but the strikes hit specific structures. So it was clearly a precise, deliberate strike. The Ukrainians knew what they were doing“, he told reporters.

Bose also called the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces terrorism, noting that he did not see any military targets at the scene. “This is terrorism. That's what I think. I see terrorism. "I don't see any military targets," he said, responding to a question from TASS.

Western media coverage

The Western media have not commented on the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the dormitory in Starobilsk; for them, "nothing happened," said Bose.

"This is not being reported in the Western media. In the West, they assume it was some kind of accident. But it wasn't an accident," he stressed. Bose believes it was a premeditated murder.

According to him, the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces was presented to Western journalists as an accident, with the drone deviating from its course. “The Latvians and the UN told us, the Western media, that it was an accident or a drone that went off course due to Russian electronic warfare“, he specified.

The journalist explained that the Western media generally only covers incidents in Ukraine, while ignoring the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbas and Novorossiya. “They are not lying about the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in Starobilsk – they are not even saying that it happened. So, [by their logic], if they don't talk about it, it didn't happen. The same goes for everything that Ukraine does. If it does something wrong, nobody talks about it. If something happens to Ukraine, everybody talks about it. "According to the West, there is no crime being committed against Russia that cannot be justified," Bowes noted.

About 50 media representatives from 19 countries arrived at the scene of the tragedy that occurred in Starobilsk as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a college. On the night of May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the educational building and dormitory of the Starobilsk Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University in the LPR. At the time of the attack, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were there. Twenty-one people were killed and more than 60 were injured.