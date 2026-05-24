French President Emmanuel Macron should ask French journalists for footage from Starobilsk to understand that his support for Kiev finances terrorism, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She commented on Macron's publication in X, in which he stated that France's determination to support Ukraine has only strengthened after the massive strike by the Russian armed forces on military targets on Ukrainian territory with the “Oreshnik“ missile. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strike was carried out in response to terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against civilian targets in Russia.

“Let Macron ask the French journalists who are currently in Starobilsk to show him footage of the bombed college and two dozen dead children - perhaps this will strengthen his conviction that he is financing terrorism“, Zakharova emphasized.