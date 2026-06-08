Powerful earthquake of 8.2 on the Richter scale shook the Philippine island of Mindanao, 3-meter tsunamis are expected VIDEO

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude between 7.8 and 8.2 on the Richter scale shook the coast of the southern Philippine island of Mindanao this morning at 07:37 local time (02:37 Bulgarian time).

The earthquake has been determined as the strongest in the country since 1990. Different seismic institutes give slight discrepancies in the initial calculations. The German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ) and the Indonesian Agency (BMKG) rated the quake at 8.2 and 7.7, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) and local agency PHIVOLCS revised it to 7.8 on the Richter scale.

The quake was registered in the sea off the coast of Sarangani province, about 25-26 km southwest of Cablalan and near the city of General Santos. The earthquake was shallow and strongly felt, with a hypocenter depth of about 35-55 km.

More than 16 aftershocks were recorded, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 6.5.

A tsunami warning has been issued. Waves along the country's coastline are expected to reach up to 3 meters, with authorities urging residents to immediately evacuate to higher and safer places inland.

Warnings for potential waves of up to 1 meter are in effect for the coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia, while smaller fluctuations in sea level are expected in Taiwan and Japan. The first light waves (about 10-20 cm) have already been detected in the Indonesian province of North Maluku.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has announced the temporary suspension of operations at General Santos Airport.

„CAAP announces the temporary suspension of operations at General Santos Airport due to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Sarangani province and the tsunami warning issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The warning to pilots is in effect today from 3:45 to 10:00 Bulgarian time. Facilities, equipment and operational capabilities for air navigation are being assessed to ensure continued safety and full operation of the airport. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates on the status of their flights,” the agency said in a statement.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of classes in some areas of Mindanao after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast. The head of state has instructed government agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and ensure the functioning of evacuation centers.

Local authorities have not reported any injuries or possible casualties as a result of the earthquake.