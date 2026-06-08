At the meeting in London, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine outlined five main conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace.

In a joint statement, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz supported Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal for direct dialogue with Russia, but with the active participation of the US and Europe.

According to the official statement of the UK government, the joint position includes the following mandatory criteria:

Immediate ceasefire:A call to Vladimir Putin for a complete cessation of hostilities.

The current line of contact as a starting point:Negotiations should start from the current positions on the front line, categorically stating that international borders cannot be changed by force.

Legal security guarantees: A commitment to deploy international forces in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire comes into force.

Freezing Russian assets:Russian state assets will remain blocked until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damage caused.

Protection of European interests: Any agreements related to the EU and NATO require the mandatory consent of member states and allies.

The meeting at “Downing Street“ was provoked by an open letter from the Ukrainian president to Moscow with a proposal for direct negotiations, which Vladimir Putin publicly rejected on the grounds that he “sees no point“ in it.

The leaders condemned recent Russian attacks, including the use of the “Oreshnik“ ballistic missile and strikes near Chernobyl. An urgent acceleration of the production and delivery of air defense (ADF) assets and deep strike capabilities to Russian territory was agreed.

Zelensky stressed that Europe should not be isolated from the peace process, especially against the backdrop of the US focus on other global conflicts (such as the one in the Middle East)