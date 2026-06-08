The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the key oil depot Grushevaya in Novorossiysk with over 50 drones VIDEO

Ukraine carried out massive drone attacks that hit key energy and transport infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The main strikes were directed against the oil sector and military logistics of Moscow, with serious damage and casualties among service personnel confirmed.

The oil depot „Grushevaya“ in Novorossiysk, part of the „Sheskharis“ transshipment complex of JSC „Chernomortransneft“ (a structure of „Transneft“), was attacked by over 50 drones.

„Grushevaya“ is the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus. As a result of the direct hits, a large-scale fire broke out in the tank farm. The facility is key to Russian oil exports through the Black Sea port.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of dozens of drones, but the scale of the fire in Novorossiysk indicates that a significant number of the drones had penetrated the air defenses.

A Ukrainian drone directly attacked a passenger train moving on the Moscow - Simferopol line.

The strike was made on the locomotive of the train.

The assistant driver was killed in the impact, and the driver was injured. According to Russian-appointed authorities, none of the passengers in the carriages were injured.

Local sources reported midnight explosions and a fire at an electrical substation in Mariupol, as well as a new large fire in Alchevsk (Luhansk region).

These strikes are part of a campaign by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the land logistics corridor to Crimea.