Romania's Prime Minister-designate Eugen Tomac begins today a series of political consultations with parliamentary parties in an attempt to gather support for the cabinet he is about to present to parliament, Agerpres reports, BTA reports.

According to the announced program, the first meeting will take place at 11:00 with the National Liberal Party of acting Prime Minister Ilie Bologian. At 14:00, Tomac will talk with representatives of the Union for the Salvation of Romania, and a meeting with the Social Democratic Party is scheduled for 17:00.

The consultations will be held at the headquarters of the political formations, and after each round of negotiations, the Prime Minister-designate will make statements to the media. The talks will continue on Tuesday, and the agenda has not yet been announced.

President Nikusor Dan nominated MEP and honorary presidential advisor Eugene Tomac for the post of prime minister on Thursday. Tomac was the leader of the extra-parliamentary party “People's Movement“ founded by former President Traian Basescu, but announced that he had resigned from the post the day before the nomination.

According to the constitution, the candidate for prime minister must request a vote of confidence in parliament on the composition and program of the proposed cabinet within 10 days of the nomination.

Tomac said he would form a technical, not a political, government. His nomination came after nearly a month of failed negotiations between the president and political parties to form a new coalition after the government of Ilie Bologian was ousted in a vote of no confidence on May 5.