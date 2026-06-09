Over the past 24 hours, including the first hours of today, the Russian Federation has been subjected to a massive wave of Ukrainian drone attacks, with the Russian Ministry of Defense reporting that 310 drones have been shot down.

Five civilians were reported injured in the Belgorod region as a result of Ukrainian shelling over the past 24 hours.

Russian air defense operated intensively between 8:00 p.m. on June 8 and 8:00 a.m. on June 9. In addition to the border regions of Russia, drones were intercepted over the territory of Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev confirmed one civilian death and five wounded. There was serious material damage to infrastructure and military facilities.

The most serious incident in the immediate vicinity of the city of Belgorod was the explosion at a military ammunition depot near the village of Belovskoe in the afternoon hours yesterday. After the impact, a huge mushroom-shaped column of black smoke rose over the area, captured in dozens of satellite photos and videos on social networks. Five people were injured as a result of the detonations. Shrapnel and a shock wave damaged an administrative building and over 20 private houses, with local residents finding scattered shell components on the ground.

Shuvaev and local operational services confirmed serious damage to energy facilities, which led to partial shutdowns of electricity, heat supply and water supply in Belgorod and surrounding settlements.

During the day of June 8 and this night, Ukrainian FPV drones attacked numerous scattered locations in the region. One of the drones fell directly onto the roof of a multi-family residential building in the city of Belgorod itself. Its ammunition did not explode and specialized teams defused it without casualties.

In the city of Shebekino, a drone exploded in a private yard and injured a woman with a mine-blast injury. In the village of Ivnya, a man received shrapnel wounds in the forearm after a drone detonated next to his house. Hit on a child: In the village of Dunayka (Grayvoronsky District), an FPV drone hit a house, in which a 14-year-old boy was injured by shrapnel in the temple and thigh.