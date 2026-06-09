During talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the issue of funds received from the sale of Chelsea football club by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and suggested using some of this money to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The Ukrainian head of state said this in an interview with The Guardian after his visit to London.

According to Zelensky, part of the proceeds from the sale of the club could be used to buy anti-missile missiles as part of the PURL program.

„They are very expensive and, of course, this money can help. Russia started this war – "Why not use Russian money?" the president said.

Zelensky also mentioned his meeting with Abramovich in Kiev last month. The president joked that the businessman did not bring the funds with him.

"He did not bring the money. I said: "We need your money," the head of state said.

Currently, the British government has allocated 2.4 billion pounds from the sale of Chelsea for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. However, the funds have not yet been transferred due to disputes over the conditions for their use.

According to the publication, negotiations between the British authorities and Abramovich are continuing, but the parties have not been able to reach an agreement. The British government is therefore preparing for possible legal action.

During the meeting, Starmer assured Zelensky that the British side is continuing to work on a solution.

“I know that our diplomatic teams are discussing this. This is a complex issue“, he said, his words being reported by Zelensky.

According to The Guardian, the deal for the club is worth $3.09 billion, but due to legal disputes, the Ukrainian side may receive a significantly smaller portion of these funds.