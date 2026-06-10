Ukrainian strikes hamper Russian logistics to Crimea, says ISW analysis

The Russian military command has restricted the movement of military cargo along major highways connecting mainland Russia with occupied Crimea, following a series of Ukrainian strikes on logistics infrastructure. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports News.bg.

According to the commander of the Ukrainian forces for unmanned systems, Robert “Magyar“ Brovdy, a ban on military cargo traffic on the M-14 Rostov-Crimea and A-291 Kerch-Simferopol-Sevastopol highways has been in effect since June 7. According to him, the decision was made because of the risk of Ukrainian strikes on these routes.

ISW notes that the Ukrainian campaign against Russian communication and transport lines in the occupied territories is gradually making it difficult to supply the front and is likely to have an increasingly serious impact on Russian operations in the coming months.

Meanwhile, a car explosion in Balashikha, near Moscow, has sparked speculation that a high-ranking Russian military official has been killed. The area is located near several key military sites. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that the driver of the car was killed in the explosion.

Russian sources have spread conflicting information about the identity of the victim, with names mentioned including the head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, Colonel Damir Davydov, and Lieutenant General Alexander Maksimtsev of the Aerospace Forces.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar attack in Balashikha in 2025, when an explosion killed Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik of the Russian General Staff.