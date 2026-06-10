Iran warns Gulf states

Iran has said that Gulf states have both a legal and moral responsibility to stop US military actions against the country if they are carried out from their territory. The statement came amid rising tensions in the region and is Tehran's argument for its strikes against neighboring countries that host US military bases, BTA reports.

In an official statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on all countries in the region to prevent the United States and Israel from using their territory, infrastructure or military facilities to prepare and support actions against Iran.

The ministry stressed that the country will continue to assert its right to self-defense and warned that if necessary, military bases and logistical facilities used for operations against the Islamic Republic could be attacked.

The statement comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran, the United States and Israel, with Tehran signaling that it will view any support for military actions against it as a direct threat to its national security.