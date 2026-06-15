Israel's reaction to the agreement between the US and Iran is highly critical, accompanied by clear tension in relations with Washington, Time magazine reported.

The Israeli government officially described the deal as a “bad deal” that harms its national interests, and categorically stated that Israel is not a party to this memorandum of understanding.

Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet announced that the agreement was concluded based on American interests. Israel will not feel bound by it and reserves the right to take independent military action against Iran's nuclear program and regional proxies such as Hezbollah.

However, Netanyahu's office said it welcomed Donald Trump's personal commitment in the final agreement that Iran would completely dismantle its nuclear infrastructure and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium. The White House expressed confidence that once Israel had read the full text of the 60-day memorandum, it would calm down.

The agreement, announced by Pakistan, calls for an "immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon." However, Israel refused to halt its offensive against Hezbollah. Hours before the deal was announced, Israel carried out airstrikes on a command center in Beirut in response to Iranian drones. This enraged Donald Trump, who publicly criticized Netanyahu on Truth Social, saying that the attack "should not have happened on such a special day" and urged Israel not to "screw things up."

According to media reports, there was also a heated phone call between Trump and Netanyahu on the same topic earlier this month.

In Israel itself, the news was greeted with alarm. Jacob Nagel, Netanyahu's former national security adviser, called the draft agreement "a huge mistake."

The influential Israeli newspaper Maariv came out with a sharp criticism, defining the situation as a "colossal failure and complete collapse," adding that Iran is emerging from this three-month conflict as the big winner.

In practice, while the US is rushing to finalize peace for the sake of markets and oil, Israel remains on high alert and refuses to stop its operations in Lebanon until it receives full guarantees for its security.