Erdogan to Guterres: Failure in US-Iran talks risks further destabilizing the region

In a phone call between Recep Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Turkish president stressed that the international community bears a huge responsibility to prevent any attempts to sabotage the US-Iran peace agreement, reported

Erdogan explicitly stated that the diplomatic opportunity for a lasting solution to the dispute between Washington and Tehran must be used as effectively as possible. He warned that failure in the talks risks further destabilizing the region. The Turkish leader called for complete restraint from hostile rhetoric and provocative actions in the period before the official signing of the agreements.

Ankara was cited as an active participant facilitating dialogue and exchange of messages between the two sides during the escalation in the Middle East.

The conversation took place against the backdrop of the announced interim/preliminary agreement reached with the mediation of Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

It provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. A 60-day negotiation period is envisaged for a final solution to the Iranian nuclear program.

The official signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026 in Switzerland, and US President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Antonio Guterres warmly welcomed the new agreement, defining it as a “critical and decisive step“ towards peace. During the communication with regional leaders, he expressed “sincere gratitude“ to Turkey and the other mediators for their constructive role and confirmed the full readiness of the UN to support the further negotiation process.

Erdogan and Guterres also discussed the need for the effective continuation of the UN missions in Syria, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, and the latest developments surrounding the political case in Cyprus.