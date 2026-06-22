Moscow expects victory, not the implementation of agreements reached on the Ukraine issue at last year's summit in Alaska.

This was stated on Sunday by Russian pro-government television "Vesti", adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin - Yuri Ushakov.

He stated that Moscow is focused on achieving its own goals and stressed that Russia's position remains unchanged and is based on previously established principles.

"We do not expect these agreements or agreements to be implemented; we expect victory. We expect to achieve our own goals," Yuri Ushakov said.

He also said that only one side was complying with the agreements, while the other had shown that it was "not quite capable of fulfilling its part of the task."

Western countries are mistaken in believing that Russia can be defeated, he argued, adding that events on the battlefield in the war between Russia and Ukraine prove the opposite.

"They are playing their own games, aimed at ultimately defeating us; "everyone says it," he said.

"Now they are confident that they are right, because they supposedly think that this is the moment when they can more vigorously defend their harmful and unconstructive views."

According to Ushakov, assessing the situation requires careful monitoring of events on the front line, where, according to him, Russian forces are "advancing gradually and steadily."