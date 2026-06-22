Iran says it did not hold nuclear talks

Tehran did not hold talks on its nuclear program and did not make any new commitments during Sunday's talks with the United States in Switzerland, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told IRNA on Sunday, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Iran's interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue in accordance with current procedures, provided it is approved by the Iranian parliament and in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council, Baghai added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain from tomorrow to Thursday, a trip that will give the Donald Trump administration an opportunity to present its preliminary agreement with Iran directly to Arab allies from The Gulf, Reuters reported.

While in Bahrain, Rubio will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - a grouping of six Sunni monarchies that also includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on Monday.

While GCC leaders have broadly supported efforts to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, many are concerned about the specific terms of the memorandum of understanding that US President Donald Trump signed last week.

One issue of particular concern among regional leaders is the possibility of creating a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Tehran, which Gulf leaders say the Islamic Republic will use to rebuild its military capabilities while also funding regional groups acting as its puppets. The fact that the memorandum of understanding does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program also worries Washington’s Gulf allies, who have been subjected to Iranian missile and drone attacks in recent months.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar host US military bases and form the backbone of the US security architecture in the Middle East. If any of these countries were to re-evaluate their security relations with the US, even in a small way, it could have a significant impact on US military strategy in the region, Reuters reported.

Rubio’s trip comes amid a broader wave of diplomatic activity related to Iran. On Wednesday, Trump signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran – which begins a 60-day period in which Washington and Tehran must reach a more comprehensive agreement – during his visit to French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles.

Over the weekend, a team of American negotiators, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, participated in talks mediated by Qatari and Pakistani representatives in Switzerland. The first round of these talks concluded today, and technical discussions are expected to continue throughout the week.

Details of Rubio's trip, such as the exact schedule of his visits to the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as the list of leaders and officials he is scheduled to meet, were not immediately available.

In the statement, Pigott said that Rubio, who is also the White House national security adviser, will "discuss a number of regional priorities, including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to ensure full, free and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region".

Bulgaria welcomes the agreement announced on June 14 between the United States and Iran to end the war and calls for its rapid implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.