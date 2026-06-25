US Cardinal: Soccer Promotes Respect and Friendship Across Borders That Would Otherwise Divide Us

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup captivates the world’s attention — the most-watched sporting event on the planet — North America has the unique privilege of hosting this global gathering. People from all corners of the globe are not only traveling to attend the matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, but they are also becoming part of the hearts and communities of those who welcome them, writes Aleteia.org.

Pope Leo XIV himself underscored the tournament’s significance when he graciously accepted an official World Cup soccer ball signed by the ambassadors of the three host nations to the Vatican. The gesture underscored how sports can transcend borders.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, whose archdiocese includes MetLife Stadium — the venue for the World Cup final — called on Catholics and all people of good will to welcome the tournament with both joy and vigilance.

Cardinal Tobin extended a warm welcome to soccer fans around the world: “The FIFA World Cup is the most watched sporting event in the world, bringing together people of all nations, languages and cultures.”

He emphasized the enormous opportunity this event presents to host countries and the state of New Jersey in particular: “We have a unique opportunity to celebrate both the unity and diversity of the human family. The game brings people together. It fosters teamwork, respect and friendship across borders that might otherwise divide us.“

But amid the excitement surrounding the tournament, Cardinal Tobin and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are warning against ignoring a troubling reality. Mass events can sometimes expose the most vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking.

So the World Cup becomes more than just a spectacular sporting spectacle. It is an invitation to live the Gospel — to actively defend the dignity of every human life.