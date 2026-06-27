"Hezbollah rejects framework pact with Israel

The pro-Iranian organization „Hezbollah“ categorically rejected the new framework security agreement concluded in Washington between the sovereign government of Lebanon and Israel with the mediation of the United States, BTA reported.

In an official statement, the Shiite movement defined the document as „capitulation“ and stated that it violates the country's sovereignty.

A main point of tension is the linking of the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon to the complete and verifiable disarmament of non-state armed groups. According to the leader of „Hezbollah“, Naim Qassem, this demand constitutes direct interference in Lebanon's internal affairs, which is why the organization will continue its armed resistance.

In At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel has no territorial claims, but will maintain its military presence in the border buffer zones until the threat from the group is completely eliminated.

Political analysts in the region express skepticism about the capacity of the official Lebanese army to take control of South Lebanon and disarm the “Hezbollah“ fighters. Representatives of the Lebanese parliament have already warned that a possible attempt to forcibly implement these clauses carries a serious risk of igniting a new civil war in the country.