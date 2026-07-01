The North Atlantic Alliance is taking targeted steps to strengthen its positions in the Black Sea direction, senior Russian diplomat Vladislav Maslennikov told RIA Novosti.

According to him, NATO is actively seeking to strengthen its military presence in the Black Sea region.

Maslennikov stressed that Moscow is closely monitoring these actions and considers them an attempt to change the balance of power in the region. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the increased activity of extra-regional countries and the expansion of the scale of exercises in the Black Sea water area are creating additional tension.

The diplomat added that Russia will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure its national security and neutralize potential risks arising from NATO's strengthened military infrastructure near its borders.