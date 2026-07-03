Fighters seize city in CAR, dozens killed

At least 22 people were killed and three peacekeepers were injured after fighters from the Sudanese Rapid Support Force (RSF) and former rebels from the Central African “Seleka“ coalition stormed the strategic border town of Am Dafok in the Central African Republic (CAR). Initial reports from the ground indicate fierce fighting and escalation, with local sources reporting that the total number of casualties in the region has now reached 28.

Timeline and details of the attack:

Surprise attack : The attack began at dawn in the border town of Am Dafok (Wakaga prefecture), located on the very border between the CAR and Sudan.

: The attack began at dawn in the border town of Am Dafok (Wakaga prefecture), located on the very border between the CAR and Sudan. Rebel target : The attackers directly attacked a base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

: The attackers directly attacked a base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Peacekeepers injured : Three soldiers from the Zambian UN contingent were injured in the heavy shelling, one of them in critical condition.

: Three soldiers from the Zambian UN contingent were injured in the heavy shelling, one of them in critical condition. Russian airstrikes: In an attempt to repel the offensive, Russian mercenary forces (allies of the local government in Bangui) have carried out airstrikes against rebel positions.

Geopolitical context:

Am Dafok is a key and highly vulnerable point due to the ongoing civil war in neighboring Sudan. The conflict regularly spills over the border, with Sudanese paramilitary groups RSF collaborating with local Central African factions for control of the region and its resources.

UN Special Representative Valentin Rugwabiza condemned the attack and warned that attacks on the blue helmets constitute war crimes under international law. Currently, wounded civilians and soldiers are being evacuated on UN flights, and the CAR army is trying to restore security.

Source: AFP and Xinhua