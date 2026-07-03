Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that the European Court's decision, which allowed criminal prosecution for publishing the content of the Russia Today (RT) media outlet, is ''an example of imitation of the judicial system, the introduction of totalitarian censorship and a gross violation of human rights'', Tanjung reports.

''This verdict is another obvious example of how the European Union imitates the judicial system in order to cover up its transformation into a space of the harshest political censorship, legal arbitrariness and hypocrisy'', Zakharova said in a statement published on the website of the Russian ministry.

According to her assessments, this is another step by the EU towards totalitarian censorship, encouraging antagonism and destroying the democratic foundations of society.

Earlier today, the EU announced that it was imposing restrictions on the distribution of sanctioned Russian media on its territory through a key decision by the court in Luxembourg.