The US Department of Defense has officially announced a large-scale campaign to sell 100,000 combat rifles directly to the civilian population, UNIAN reported.

The weapons will be released from the specialized military warehouses of the US Army as part of a state program.

We are talking about the classic semi-automatic rifles model M14, which were adopted for service in the 1950s. The weapons have been preserved and are in excellent technical condition. According to military observers, this unexpected sale coincides with the logistical pressure on the American military-industrial complex. The Pentagon recently sent urgent memoranda to defense plants to drastically accelerate the production of new ammunition and modern missile systems to fill critical deficits in army reserves.

Sources in the text: Ukrainian news agency UNIAN (unian.net), American newspaper The Washington Post (washingtonpost.com