The situation in Ukraine remains critical after Russian forces carried out a series of massive air strikes against civilian sites and infrastructure.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Russian army launched a second consecutive strike on the city of Krivoy Rog within 24 hours. The attack killed one person, caused a serious fire and partially destroyed the transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in the capital Kiev, ballistic missiles caused serious material damage in the Obolonsky district. According to Interfax-Ukraine, the attack hit the offices and warehouses of two of the leading Ukrainian publishing houses – – "Laboratory" and "Nash Format", located near the "Pochaina" metro station. The emblematic book market in the area was also completely burned down in the incident. The publishing houses report that their teams are unharmed, but serious delays in deliveries to readers are expected.

A bloody attack was also registered in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. As reported by 24 Channel, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Geran-2" type hit the last working cargo compartment of the logistics company "Nova Poshta" in the city center. As a result of the explosion, a 19-year-old postal worker died on the spot, and seven other civilians were injured with varying degrees of shrapnel injuries and contusions.

On the front line, the intensity of the clashes is reaching record levels. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its official report, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, that over 180 combat clashes were registered during the day. The situation in the Pokrovskoye sector remains the most difficult, where Ukrainian forces have repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of a number of settlements, and the tension in the sector remains extremely high.