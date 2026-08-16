Russian air defense (air defense) forces have intercepted and destroyed 72 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles within a few hours, Vedomosti

The massive attack was directed against targets in more than ten Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

According to the official report of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, intensive UAV strikes were recorded in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk and Kaluga regions, with material damage to civilian infrastructure and closure of airspace around airports in some settlements.

This wave is part of an unprecedented scale of air campaign.

The military department in Moscow added that in the last 24 hours alone, the total number of Ukrainian drones intercepted over the country's territory has exceeded hundreds.