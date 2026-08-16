Ultimatum to Israel: Withdraw your troops!

The US-backed International Peace Council has issued an official demand to Israel for a phased and complete withdrawal of its armed forces from the Gaza Strip, Axios reports.

The key condition for the start of this process is for the radical Palestinian movement “Hamas“ to begin actual disarmament and dismantling of its military infrastructure.

The information portal reveals that White House envoys are already holding meetings in Egypt with the aim of negotiating the transition of power in the enclave to a new technocratic government.

The 15-point plan envisages the deployment of international security forces to guarantee stability.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted sharply to the Peace Council's plans and announced that the army will not leave its positions until it is assured of the complete and final disarmament of every faction in Gaza.