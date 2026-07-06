Historic Trial: Manila Senate Trials Sara Duterte VIDEO

The Philippine Senate has officially opened the historic impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The procedure, which is expected to last 92 days, turns the upper house of parliament into a special court. As of 5:00 AM Bulgarian time, the situation in the capital Manila is under extremely strict control.

Security measures and the situation in Manila

6,000 police on the move: Thousands of law enforcement officers, including riot police and K9 units, are deployed around the parliament building due to expected mass protests on both sides.

Thousands of law enforcement officers, including riot police and K9 units, are deployed around the parliament building due to expected mass protests on both sides. Blockdown of key boulevards: Authorities in Pasay City completely closed Diokno Boulevard. Traffic is rerouted on meeting days (Monday to Wednesday).

Authorities in Pasay City completely closed Diokno Boulevard. Traffic is rerouted on meeting days (Monday to Wednesday). Day One Proceedings: The opening session (scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time) is dedicated to the formal introduction of lawyers, consideration of preliminary motions, and the swearing-in of senators as judges.

The Four Formal Impeachments Against Duterte

The House of Representatives filed a total of four charges (members of impeachment):

Misuse of public funds: Misappropriation of 612.5 million pesos of confidential funds.

Misappropriation of 612.5 million pesos of confidential funds. Illegal enrichment: Inconsistencies in property declarations and hidden bank accounts.

Inconsistencies in property declarations and hidden bank accounts. Corruption in education: Taking bribes from employees at the Ministry of Education while she was its head.

Taking bribes from employees at the Ministry of Education while she was its head. Death threats: Public threats against the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife.

The political context and stakes

This trial marks the final breakup of the powerful alliance between the Marcos and Duterte families since the 2022 elections. The vice president's father - former head of state Rodrigo Duterte - is currently being held in The Hague on charges by the International Criminal Court. Sara Duterte herself claims that the charges are politically motivated, but the prosecution plans to call more than 30 witnesses in the first week. Conviction and final removal from office require the votes of two-thirds (16 out of 24) of the senators.

Sources: PNA, BTA, Rappler PH