On July 6, 2026, a strategic nuclear submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) carried out successful test launch of a strategic ballistic missile. The munition, carrying a mock-up warhead, was aimed at international waters in the South Pacific. The launch took place at exactly 12:01 p.m. Beijing time (07:01 a.m. Bulgarian time). It caused sharp international reactions and serious concern for the stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

What happened?

According to an official statement by the Chinese state news agency “Xinhua“ the missile fell in “specific waters“ in the Pacific Ocean. Official Beijing was quick to describe the test as a "routine procedure" part of the annual military training plan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning stressed that the launch was not directed against a specific country and called on the international community to „not to overinterpret the situation“.

However, military experts point out that this is a demonstration of the readiness of the third element of China's nuclear triad - sea-based weapons. It is assumed that it was tested JL-3 — China's most advanced submarine-launched ballistic missile, which has the range to reach the continental United States.

The test provoked an immediate wave of criticism from regional and global powers:

Australia: Defence Minister and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles expressed deep concern. He called the ordeal “destabilizing for the region“ and noted that the missile has a nuclear capability. Foreign Minister Penny Wong added from Fiji that Beijing's actions lacks the transparency that the region expects. It is an interesting coincidence that the test was conducted just hours after Australia and Fiji signed a historic mutual defense pact.

Defence Minister and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles expressed deep concern. He called the ordeal and noted that the missile has a nuclear capability. Foreign Minister Penny Wong added from Fiji that Beijing's actions that the region expects. It is an interesting coincidence that the test was conducted just hours after Australia and Fiji signed a historic mutual defense pact. USA: The State Department formally condemned Beijing's actions. Washington has described China's rapid and opaque buildup of nuclear weapons as a "source of serious concern" for global security. The US has called on China to engage in regular arms control discussions.

The State Department formally condemned Beijing's actions. Washington has described China's rapid and opaque buildup of nuclear weapons as a "source of serious concern" for global security. The US has called on China to engage in regular arms control discussions. New Zealand and Japan: New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Pacific is an “Ocean of Peace“ and called the test „unwanted development“ . Tokyo also expressed „serious concern“ about the increased activity of the Chinese military, although the missile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the Pacific is an “Ocean of Peace“ and called the test . Tokyo also expressed „serious concern“ about the increased activity of the Chinese military, although the missile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Taiwan: Authorities in Taipei accused Beijing of a direct attempt to intimidate the international community and deliberately undermine peace.

The only major power to defend Beijing was Russia. Moscow declared that the missile test was „sovereign right“ of China and does not endanger anyone.