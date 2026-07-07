One of Turkey's most influential opposition leaders and ousted mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, is on trial in a major trial on charges of corruption and leading a criminal network. The prosecution is demanding an unprecedented sentence, reaching over 2000 years in prison. The case sparked massive public protests and sharp criticism from the international community, which defined Ankara's actions as “justice as a weapon“ in order to eliminate the main opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What are the charges?

The indictment against Imamoglu runs to nearly 3,900 pages and includes 142 separate criminal acts. The prosecution alleges that over a 10-year period he led a computer crime structure that exerted influence over the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) "like an octopus."

Main charges: Creation of an organized criminal group, bribery, fraud, bid rigging, money laundering and espionage.

Creation of an organized criminal group, bribery, fraud, bid rigging, money laundering and espionage. Financial Damages: According to the state prosecution, the network caused damage to the state budget in the amount of 160 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion). It is alleged that funds from international loans for the metropolis's railway system were illegally diverted to shell companies.

According to the state prosecution, the network caused damage to the state budget in the amount of ($3.8 billion). It is alleged that funds from international loans for the metropolis's railway system were illegally diverted to shell companies. Scope: Standing in the dock with Imamoglu are over 400 co-accused, most of whom are municipal employees and businessmen.

Detention and concurrent cases

Ekrem İmamoğlu has been in pre-trial detention at the “Marmara“ prison complex in Silivri since March 2025, when he was ostentatiously arrested. This happened at the same time that his Republican People's Party (CHP) nominated him as the official candidate for the next presidential elections in the country.

In July 2026, the legal pressure against him escalated sharply. The political leader appeared in court for a defense hearing in three completely separate cases on the same day: the mega-corruption case at IBB, a case of “political espionage“ and a trial for alleged “falsification of a university degree“. The cancellation of his Istanbul University degree was carried out shortly before his arrest - a move that analysts say is intended to ex officio prevent him from running for president, as higher education is a mandatory constitutional requirement for the position.

Political repercussions and international reaction

Imamoğlu and his party have completely rejected the accusations, calling them “absurd lies and conspiracy”. The opposition has raised the alarm that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is using the judiciary to silence its critics and has even demanded that the courts completely shut down the main opposition party, the CHP.

European institutions such as the European Parliament and organizations such as Human Rights Watch have come out with strong positions. Mayors of a number of major European capitals signed a joint declaration through the Eurocities network, demanding a fair trial and the immediate release of İmamoğlu. They expressed deep concern that the right to a defense has been completely trampled upon, with even İmamoğlu’s leading lawyer being placed under arrest. Meanwhile, critics have noted that the large-scale judicial offensive coincides with key international events in Turkey, such as the NATO summit in Ankara, turning into a show of force by Erdoğan.