Moscow Mayor: Ukraine launched over 430 drones before NATO summit

Ukraine launched over 430 drones towards Moscow last night, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The agency notes that the attack comes on the day a NATO summit begins in Ankara with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"From yesterday evening until 6 a.m., over 430 drones flew in the direction of the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces at a long distance. "36 enemy drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on social media.

Ukrainian missile strikes have caused at least one death and set fire to "infrastructure facilities" in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the region's acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev, said.

The Ukrainian strikes come a day after particularly heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine that killed at least 28 people, 26 of them in and around Kiev, according to local authorities.

The attack also comes as a NATO summit begins in Ankara today. On this occasion, Ukraine's European allies intend to reaffirm their support for Zelensky, who has been invited to the gala dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP notes.

According to diplomatic sources, the European NATO member states will make a commitment to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 70 billion euros both this year and next.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its strikes deep into Russian territory, targeting mainly energy infrastructure, in an attempt to cut off Moscow's financial revenues.