A military convoy carrying Russian fighters and Malian soldiers was attacked in northern Mali this morning, Reuters reports, citing its own security sources, Focus reports.

According to the agency, the attack was carried out against a column carrying fighters from the Russian African Corps and soldiers from the Malian army.

Over 300 fighters were in the convoy

According to one of the sources, the convoy included over 200 Russian fighters and more than 100 Malian soldiers.

The same source indicates that a similar attack against another military convoy was carried out earlier in the week.

A spokesman for the Tuareg-led rebel group, the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA), claimed responsibility for today's attack.

So far, there has been no official comment from the Malian army or the military leadership of neighboring Niger, which is an ally of the current government in Mali.

A new stage in the clashes in Mali

Reuters recalls that on July 4, the “Al Qaeda“ affiliate Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), as well as the Front for the Liberation of Azawad, launched a series of attacks on Malian army positions in various parts of the country.

During the ensuing fighting, Niger provided air support to stranded Malian forces, according to the agency.

The situation in Mali has remained unstable since 2012, when the protracted conflict between government forces and various armed groups, including jihadist organizations and separatist movements, began.

The role of the Russian African Corps

The Russian African Corps supports the Malian military in operations against rebel groups. The formation is part of an expansion of Russia's military presence in Africa following the weakening of some Western countries' positions in the region.

In recent years, Mali has stepped up its military cooperation with Russia as relations with Western partners, including France, have soured.

In April, Malian rebels regained control of the city of Kidal, a place long seen as a symbol of Russia's presence in the region.

The attack on the military convoy highlights the ongoing challenges facing Malian authorities and their allies in their attempts to establish control over the northern regions of the country.