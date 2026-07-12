Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Four Drones in Sevastopol

Four Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Sevastopol during another night attack targeting the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The city's Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported on social media that debris from the downed drones fell outside residential areas, with no reports of serious material damage or casualties.

The attack is part of an ongoing large-scale air offensive by Ukrainian forces, which in recent days have stepped up drone strikes on Russian logistics, oil refineries and the Black Sea energy network in an effort to disrupt military supplies.

Nine people were injured after a Ukrainian combat drone hit a passenger bus in Donbas, Moscow-appointed regional leader Denis Pushilin announced. quoted by Interfax news agency.

The incident occurred on a highway in the Starobeshevo region near the Sea of Azov. According to official data, the civilian vehicle suffered heavy damage. In a separate drone strike in the region on the same day, a truck driver was killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that over the past 24 hours, air defense systems have intercepted hundreds of Ukrainian drones along the entire front line in an attempt to limit such attacks.