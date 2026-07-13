IMO opposes fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) - a specialized agency of the United Nations - said on Monday that it expects more details after US President Donald Trump wrote in a publication that Washington is returning the naval blockade of Iran and will charge 20% on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“We are aware of the publication and await more details“, said an IMO spokesman. “We have always been consistent in our position on fees. The IMO is categorically against charging fees for passage through straits used for international shipping. "There is no legal basis to impose mandatory fees just to pass through the strait," he noted.

In a post on his Truth Social network earlier today, Trump said that "the process will begin" immediately, but did not provide details.