Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing a large-scale strategy for air terror over Kiev, aimed at completely paralyzing the city's critical infrastructure before the onset of the winter season. According to data and analysis published by the German authoritative Bild, Moscow's goal is to destroy key energy nodes, leaving the civilian population without access to electricity, district heating and drinking water during the most critical months of the year.

Military observers quoted by the German media indicate that the current relative lull in the massive strikes against the capital is not a sign of retreat, but a tactical buildup of arsenal. Russian forces are stockpiling precision-guided ballistic missiles and modernized drones to be launched simultaneously in coordinated waves.

The “General Winter” Strategy: Turning Cold into a Weapon

According to reports in Bild, the Kremlin is banking on humanitarian pressure as a means of breaking public morale in Ukraine. The plan calls for the attacks to begin in early autumn to prevent Ukrainian engineers from making quick repairs before temperatures drop below freezing.

The German publication notes that the strikes will primarily target:

The CHPP and the HPP, providing the main power supply on the left and right banks of the Dnieper River.

Large transformer substations of critical importance to the national grid.

Pumping stations and urban water supply systems.

Experts who spoke to Bild warn that if this plan succeeds, Kiev could face an unprecedented evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents. With a complete lack of heating in multi-storey residential buildings in winter temperatures, the city risks becoming uninhabitable.

A race against time for Ukrainian defense

In response to the revelations, Ukrainian energy companies and local authorities in Kiev have already begun feverish preparations to build protective facilities around key sites. According to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and statements from the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, the country is implementing a new model of decentralization and the construction of mobile, modular boiler plants that are more difficult to destroy with a single strike.

However, the Ukrainian government continues to insist on its Western partners for urgent deliveries of additional Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems to ensure complete closure of the skies over Kiev before the first winter frosts.