Russia hits Kiev with ballistic missiles, Ukraine retaliates with attack on Gazprom refinery

Kiev suffered another strike with ballistic weapons, while a retaliatory wave of Ukrainian drones hit an oil giant 1,400 km behind the front line.

In the early hours of today, July 14, 2026, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated with new force through combined air strikes. The Ukrainian capital Kiev fell victim to another wave of Russian ballistic missiles, which caused serious destruction and fires in several urban areas. Almost simultaneously, Kiev demonstrated its enhanced long-range strike capabilities by attacking strategic energy facilities deep inside Russia with drones, including a key Gazprom refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Aftermath in Kiev: State Emergency Service reveals extent of damage

The Russian army launched ballistic missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital around midnight, the Kiev City Military Administration said. The alarm in the city lasted for nearly 50 minutes, during which local residents reported a series of loud explosions.

According to the official report of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and statements by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the attack mainly affected two districts of the capital:

Goloseevskiy district: Russian missiles hit large warehouses outside the city center. Large-scale fires broke out at the site, which emergency teams tried to control for hours.

Darnytskyi district: A huge crater of fallen debris has opened up near a local school building. The windows of the educational institution are completely shattered, but according to initial data, the structure itself does not have severe structural damage. Several cars were also set on fire in the same area.

As of 8:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, the city authorities in Kiev and the State Emergency Service confirmed that there were no deaths in this particular attack, but the material damage to civilian and commercial infrastructure is significant.

The retaliatory strike: Drones set fire to a „Gazprom“ refinery in Bashkortostan

While Kiev is under missile fire, Ukrainian drone forces have carried out another successful operation at a great distance. The target of the attack was the petrochemical complex “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat“ , located in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan – about 1,400 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine.

Local residents shared videos on social networks showing thick columns of black smoke and bright flames rising above the industrial zone of the refinery. The head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov confirmed the massive drone attack on his Telegram channel. He said that air defense systems had stopped some of the drones, but falling debris had caused several “smoke spots“ in the area of the enterprise. According to him, no workers were injured.

„Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat“ is among the largest petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation. The plant processes over 7 million tons of crude oil annually, producing gasoline, diesel and aviation kerosene, which are of critical importance for supplying the Russian army and economy.

Other targets under attack: Gori and the Afipsky Refinery

The attack in Salavat was not the only one last night. Sources from the operational structures in Russia report that Ukrainian drones also attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. As a result of the strikes there, a fire also broke out, and local authorities report damage to roofs and facades of houses in surrounding villages due to falling debris.

These coordinated attacks are part of a broader Ukrainian strategy to undermine the Kremlin’s energy infrastructure and logistics. According to international economic analysts, systematic strikes on Russian refineries have already reduced Russia’s refining capacity to a historic low in the past two decades, triggering a serious fuel crisis in a number of Russian regions and imposing emergency export bans.

Strikes deep inside Russia are becoming a daily occurrence. If you want to follow how these events are changing the situation on the front line, let me know if you want to look at the current deficits in Ukraine’s air defense or the economic impact of the oil crisis in Russia.