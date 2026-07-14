Collision in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran rescues ship crew after major incident

The situation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains critical after Iranian maritime rescue services successfully evacuated the crew of one of two cargo ships that collided in the area. The information was initially reported by the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars and later confirmed by the global agency Reuters.

The incident occurred in the waters north of the Iranian island of Qeshm. According to local authorities, a bulk carrier suffered serious damage to its hull as a result of the collision with another vessel and began to rapidly take on water. This forced the captain to immediately order an emergency evacuation of the ship.

All 23 foreign crew members were transported unharmed to the shores of Qeshm Island, Iranian state media reported. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, after Iran announced a closure of the strait in recent days and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out strikes on other merchant vessels accused of deviating from approved routes. Navigation authorities continue to monitor the traffic situation in the area.