Trump: Senator Graham died of natural causes, no signs of violence

US President Donald Trump expressed complete confidence that his longtime ally and key figure in the Republican Party - Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham - died of natural causes. In an interview for the program “Meet the Press“ on NBC, Trump shared details about the sudden death of the 71-year-old politician, describing his loss as “a huge blow to America“.

Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly over the weekend, immediately after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. Trump revealed to NBC that the senator called him on Saturday night and “sounded a little tired, but otherwise perfect“. The president categorically rejected speculation on social media about possible foreign interference, given Graham's increased activity regarding sanctions against Russia and his position on Iran.

The medical examiner of the District of Columbia, cited in an official statement from the late senator's office and distributed by CNN, confirms the words of the head of state. Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of death was aortic dissection (rupture of the main artery), caused by complications of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also confirmed that it was providing routine procedural assistance to local authorities, but stressed that there was absolutely no indication of a crime. President Trump ordered American flags across the country to remain at half-mast as a sign of mourning.