The new British prime minister may be the current energy minister Miliband

Ed Miliband, the UK's energy security and carbon neutrality minister, may become foreign secretary in the new government led by Andy Burnham. This was reported by The Sunday Times.

Miliband was previously considered a contender for the post of chancellor of the exchequer, but the position is likely to go to the current home secretary Shabana Mahmood. According to the publication, the deputy leader of the ruling Labour Party, Lucy Powell, will become deputy prime minister. Former Transport Secretary Louise Hague will take over as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Minister of Special Duties).

In June, The Observer reported that David Miliband, Ed Miliband's brother, could return to the post of Foreign Secretary. He led the Foreign Office from 2007 to 2010.

According to The Sunday Times, some of the closest allies of the outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer may refuse to join the Burnham government. The publication cited Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall; Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle; Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reid; Attorney General for England and Wales Richard Hermer; and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Darren Jones among them.

Burnham was announced as leader of the UK Labour Party on 17 July. He took office without an internal party election, as no other potential contenders expressed a desire to run. On 20 July, Burnham will take office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch will invite him to form a government.