US pastors use AI to prepare sermons

American pastor Darrell Stettler, founder of the Bible Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is actively using AI to quickly prepare sermons. His colleague has gone even further and created an entire AI model for sermons, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Stettler says he tries to save time when turning to AI for sermon writing, as he is a father of seven children and has to work part-time to provide housing for himself and his family. The pastor also sometimes creates training programs for other pastors, a task in which AI helps him a lot. Stettler is the founder of a group of pastors experimenting with artificial intelligence for the church.

Meanwhile, in California, the 37-year-old Reverend Justine Lester has developed an artificial intelligence model, PastorGPT. It learns from online sermons every week, constantly pulling in new data. PastorGPT also has a built-in early warning system that can alert the pastor to the need to give a sermon on a particular topic based on the number of requests. More than 30 churches are currently using PastorGPT for their own purposes, according to the WSJ.