Severe floods in India kill at least 19

The powerful summer monsoon has intensified its destructive power over the past 24 hours, claiming the lives of at least 19 people.

The natural disaster has unleashed massive floods in India and severe mudslides that paralyzed entire regions and destroyed dozens of residential buildings.

According to official data from the rescue services, cited by CNA, the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the northeastern state of Nagaland, were the most seriously affected. Local authorities reported that 11 people were killed in the mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir, and 8 in Nagaland, with the number of injured exceeding 15 people. Due to blocked roads and collapsed bridges, dozens of citizens remain trapped.

Army units and disaster management teams are conducting large-scale rescue operations in difficult conditions. According to the Indian media NDTV, soldiers have successfully evacuated 11 people, including five children, in the heavily affected Rajouri district. However, landslides on the mountain slopes continue to hinder access for heavy equipment to more remote villages.

Due to dangerous weather and the risk of tidal waves, the government has announced a temporary suspension of the large-scale Hindu pilgrimages “Amarnath Yatra“ and “Vaishno Devi“. Security authorities are appealing to tourists and locals to avoid areas around riverbeds.

The forecast of The India Meteorological Department has warned of the risk of “extremely heavy rainfall“ in the northern and northeastern parts of the country over the next 24 to 48 hours, creating the possibility of further flash floods.