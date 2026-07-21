Passenger ferry and cargo ship collide off Greek island of Crete

A passenger ferry and a cargo ship collided this morning in Souda Bay off the southern Greek island of Crete, Greek public broadcaster ERT reported, quoted by BTA.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 local time near the port city of Chania, located in the western part of the island.

The collision between the two vessels occurred as the cargo ship entered the port. It suffered damage to the left side of the bow, while the damage to the ferry was smaller and also in its front part, ERT reported.

No one was injured in the incident and no water pollution was detected. The ships remained in port for inspection, while port authorities investigated the causes of the collision.